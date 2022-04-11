The Sound of Magic teaser is out! The teaser video of the TV series looks absolutely magical as it will unveil a interesting story of a mysterious magician. The synopsis of the Korean musical drama reads, "It is an emotional music drama that revolves around Yoon Ah-yi, a normal school girl, who desired to become a magician since her early days. She wished to grow faster to fulfil her dream. Then she meets an adult magician, Lee Eul, who wants to stop time and remain as a child. Her life changes after she meets him, as she decides to follow her dream in earnest." Ji Chang-wook Upcoming Drama ‘The Sound of Music’ To Premiere on May 6, Shares Exciting News With Poster on Instagram.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

