The trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series The Sympathizer is dropped on March 28. The Sympathizer is adapted from Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer-winning novel of the same title. Hoa Xuande plays the central character in the series. Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr essays 4 different roles, with one of the characters being a spy. Joining Robert Downey Jr and Xuande in the cast are Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trongand Sandra Oh. Park Chan-wook directs The Sympathizer. Apart from playing four different roles in the series, Robert Downey Jr also executive produces it. The upcoming HBO mini-series based on the Vietnam War will premiere on Max on April 14. Robert Downey Jr Discusses Hollywood Journey After Oscar Triumph.

Watch The Sympathizer Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)