It's time to face the demons! As Netflix just dropped an anime-ish trailer of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The clip tells us the story of Vesemir's youth and the continent's past. It shows Vesemir killing monsters for coin and glory, but when chaos rises, he must face the ugliest demons from his past.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)