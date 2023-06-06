The first trailer for volume one of The Witcher Season Three is confirmed to premiere during the upcoming Summer Game Fest. Taking place on June 8, you can expect a new look at the upcoming season to drop then. The season is also the last time Henry Cavill will be portraying Geralt of Rivia, and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth moving forward. The Witcher Season 3 Teaser: Henry Cavill’s Geralt Tries to Protect His Reunited Family Against Dark Magic and Treachery (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

