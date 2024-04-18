Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular show, has mourned the death of her younger sister Dimple. The actress, who had earlier shared that her younger sibling was on a ventilator, has now confirmed in a chat with Zoom that her sister is no more. Dimple, who was differently abled, breathed her last on April 13 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry's Younger Sister Put on Ventilator After Condition Worsens - Reports.

Jennifer Mistry’s Sister Dimple No More!

