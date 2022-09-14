SAB TV's popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently saw Sachin Shroff as the new entrant. FYI, the actor has been introduced as Shailesh Lodha's aka Taarak Mehta's replacement. However, seems like loyal fans of TMKOC are unhappy with Shroff and so have churned memes mocking it. Here, check it out. TMKOC: Is Sachin Shroff Replacing Shailesh Lodha Aka Taarak Mehta on the Show? (Watch Promo Video).

LOL

#TMKOC 🥺 All hopes left on Jethalal now , the entire show is on his shoulders ! pic.twitter.com/Lh5EGT1n8Z — Het Tanna (@HetTanna56) September 14, 2022

Well...

We all gonna miss old Tarrak Mehta ka Ooltah chashma #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/aILImHPp5l — Far Had 𓃵 (@FarhadParveiz) September 14, 2022

ROFL

#TMKOC I think after they replace sailesh lodha in the show ,I don't need to explain why I posted this pic below !😔😔 pic.twitter.com/SzzGRixVcx — 𝖀𝖙𝖐𝖆𝖗𝖘𝖍 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 (@Utkarsh_Singh08) September 14, 2022

'End The Show'

OMG

Jethalal watching Daya, Sodhi, Anjali, Tappu, Sonu, Tarak Mehta leaving the show 🥹#TMKOC pic.twitter.com/dGHrxO6neq — Motivism (@Motivism) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)