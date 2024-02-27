Uorfi Javed, known for her bizarre fashion sense and bold attitude, is yet again back with her raw and hard-hitting comments. This time, Uorfi posted an old podcast video featuring Bigg Boss 17 contestant and moto vlogger Anurag Dobhal, purportedly discussing women and the concept of Maryada. On February 27, Uorfi took to Instagram stories, sharing a clip from what appears to be a podcast video of Anurag Dobhal. Reacting to this, she wrote, "What a joker". Anurag, aka UK07 Rider, is yet to react to this. Uorfi Javed Needs No Man This Valentine’s Day; Actress Gets Spotted by Paparazzi in Pretty PINK Outfit (Watch Video).

Check Out Uorfi’s Insta Story Here:

Uorfi Javed on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out the Video to Which Uorfi Reacted Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prayag Tiwari (@theprayagtiwari)

