The OTT star Urfi Javed has managed to pull the attention of netizens yet again with her bizarre and out-of-box dressing. Only this time, she has posed wearing a long denim skirt and covered her nipples with heart and star shaped puffs. Well, Uorfi covered her arms with denim sleeves and she kept her pink hair to match with her pink puffs. She captioned the video, "I wanna be pinky again". Urfi Javed’s Fashion Choices Continue to Be Bizzare; Insta Favourite Seen Wearing Only Blue Wires (Watch Video).

Check The Video Which Uorfi Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

