Uorfi Javed, known for her unorthodox fashion choices, has yet again captured everyone's attention with her latest outfit. The Bigg Boss OTT fame was clicked by paparazzi on April 6 in a funky new attire. This time, Uorfi rocked a casual DIY look, pairing a black short top adorned with two discs with some comfy black joggers. The discs were powered by a battery and spun around, similar to a fan. In a fun chit-chat with the paparazzi, Uorfi said, " AC nahi pankhe ki hawa, ek din AC bhi lagake aaungi."Videos of the actress' latest look are now taking over social media platforms. LSD 2 Song 'Kamsin Kali': Hottie Dhanashree Verma Serves Glam in This Peppy Track Sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

Ghumne Wala DVD 📀 😜🤣 Urfi never fails to surprise us with her unique outfit choices 📸#urfijaved pic.twitter.com/VmEnlhw8GV — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) April 6, 2024

