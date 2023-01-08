Uorfi Javed finally met her 'grandfather' (not literally) Javed Akhtar. Well, as the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a happy pic posing with Javedji. "He was so warm, I'm in awe," a part of her post reads. For the unaware, Uorfi has been earlier referred to as veteran lyricist's granddaughter, mostly due to the word 'Javed' in her name. Lastly, we love how she took a sly dig at trolls via her caption. Uorfi Javed Poses in a Sexy Bikini Wearing Handcuffs; Teases Trollers, ‘You’ll Really Wanted to See Me In Handcuffs Right? Wish Granted’ (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Meets Javed Akhtar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

