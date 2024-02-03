Poonam Pandey was reported to have passed away from cervical cancer by her team on Friday. However, in a surprising turn of events on Saturday, the 32-year-old actress revealed that her death was a hoax intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed, in response, humorously addressed the situation on Instagram, posting a picture and stating she's not dead but spreading awareness about hangovers. "When you’re drinking, you feel so alive; the next day, you feel dead, but you don’t die," she quipped. Check out Uorfi's post below for a laugh! Check out her hilarious post mocking Poonam Pandey below! Arti Singh Is ‘Disgusted’ of Poonam Pandey’s Fake Death Publicity Stunt, Bipasha Basu Calls It ‘Beyond Pathetic Behaviour'.

Uorfi Javed's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)