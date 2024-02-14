Uorfi Javed, who is famous for her bizarre fashion sense, has once again made headlines this Valentine's Day. The Bigg Boss OTT fame was spotted at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi in her usual swaggy avatar. Uorfi looked pretty in a pink dress with a giant rose motif on top of it. The media persons engaged in a chat with Uorfi, asking her if she was leaving to celebrate Valentine's Day, to which the actress replied, "Nahi nahi bhai kaam ke lie nikal rahi hoon, kya Valentine, ladka to ho koi." Uorfi Javed MOCKS Poonam Pandey for Faking Her Death, Says ‘Spreading Awareness About Hangovers’ in Latest Instagram Post!.

Uorfi Javed Spotted at Mumbai Airport on Valentine’s Day:

