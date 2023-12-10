Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed has yet again set social media on fire with her latest piping-hot look. On Sunday, Javed posted a video of her where she was seen posing nude while grooving to the peppy track ‘Jamal Kudu’ from Animal. In the clip, Uorfi was seen covering her cleavage with ropes as she made seductive poses for the camera. Needless to say, the actress looked smoking hot, grooving to Bobby Deol‘s entry song. For the unversed, Deol, who portrayed Abrar Haque in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, made a captivating entrance on screen accompanied by the popular song 'Jamal Kudu' playing in the background. Since the film's release, this foot-tapping number has garnered widespread popularity. Uorfi Javed Goes Braless; Influencer Flaunts Her Side B**bs in Backless Mini Dress (View Pics).

Uorfi Javed's Smoking Hot Avatar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

