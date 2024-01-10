Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, renowned for her unique fashion choices, has once more captured the spotlight. The actress, famous for crafting outfits from everyday items, has yet again grabbed attention with her latest creation. On January 10, photographers in Mumbai spotted Uorfi donning a striking red, see-through mesh dress. The ensemble featured a short top and a skirt adorned with spikes. To top it off, she sported an umbrella-shaped cape on her head, also covered in spikes. The actress later posed for the paps as she flaunted her new look and was seen in a happy mood. Uorfi Javed Expresses Love for Munawar Faruqui, Says ‘Mujhe Woh Bahut Pasand Hai’ As She Praises the Bigg Boss 17 Contestant (Watch Video).

Check Out Uorfi’s New Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

