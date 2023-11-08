Uorfi Javed is known for her bizarre fashion outings. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress and renowned fashion influencer visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, with her sister Dolly Javed. It is an open house of worship for all people. Uorfi shared a few pics on Instagram from the gurdwara. She dressed up in a pink full-sleeved salwar suit for the visit to the holy site. Sonnalli Seygall Visits Golden Temple With Husband Ashesh Sajnani (View Pics).

The Javed Sisters At The Golden Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)