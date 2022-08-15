Urfi Javed took to her social media on Sunday (August 14) and accused a man for harassing her with morphed pictures. She also shared screenshots of her WhatsApp chats with the blackmailer. That's not it, as in her long note, she also mentioned that how the man has been demanding 'video sex' from her. Even though the actress filed a police complaint against the accused, no action was taken against him. Urfi Javed Once Again Slams Chahatt Khanna for Calling Her Fashion ‘Obnoxious’ (View Post).

Urfi Javed:

