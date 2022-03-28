Urfi Javed has always posed for the paparazzi happily, but this time the Bigg Boss OTT fame was not in a right mood. Urfi, who has always topped the headlines for her risqué outfits, lost her cool after she was stopped by a guard for clicking pictures. The paparazzi were trying to capture Urfi’s pictures and that’s when the guard asked her to stop and step aside there was no permission to click pictures at the venue. Urfi asked the paparazzi to accompany her inside the venue but the same thing happened again and she stormed off as she was disrespected and so the shutterbugs who were present there.

Video Of Urfi Javed Getting Miffed

