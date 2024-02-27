Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya has finally announced her new song titled Ve Paagla on February 27. Isha just announced her brand-new song titled "Ve Paagla" in collaboration with singer Preet Inder. Taling to her Instagram account, Isha dropped the poster, revealing its teaser release date. The poster shared hints at a college romance theme for the upcoming song. The teaser for the song "Ve Paagla" will be out on February 28 at 11 am. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Former Contestants Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Others Unite for the Big Night (Watch Video).

“Ve Paagla” Teaser Out on February 28:

