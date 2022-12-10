Veteran actress Veena Kapoor is no more. Reportedly, she has been murdered at the age of 74 over property dispute. The report further elaborates that her son has been accused of the brutal crime. The accused allegedly killed his mother with a baseball bat and dumped her body in river. Sulochana Chavan, Marathi Lavani Singer, Dies at 92.

RIP Veena Kapoor:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)