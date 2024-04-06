A video shared by Karan Kundrra on his Insta Story, showcasing an adorable kiss with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, has taken the internet by storm. The heartwarming moment between the couple has quickly gone viral, captivating the attention of fans, often referred to as ‘TejRan’. Karan and Tejasswi melted hearts with their affectionate gesture. The video, circulating rapidly across various online platforms, shows the duo kissing each other. Karan Kundrra Kisses and Hugs Tejasswi Prakash As TV Actress Turns Paparazzi for Her Boyfriend (View Pics).

The Adorable TejRan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)