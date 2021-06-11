Television producer and former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta in a chat with ETimes TV revealed some secrets about his life. However, the highlight of the conversation was when he opened up on dating late actor Pratyusha Banerjee. He said that she found out about his bisexuality after they had broken up.

"Pratyusha got to know about it after we broke up. We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don't want to get into the details as she is no more," he said to the portal.

Vikas Gupta's Post:

