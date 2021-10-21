Ruby Rose had shared a series of post on Instagram accusing Warner Bros TV chief Peter Roth, Batwoman show runner Caroline Dries and other executives Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter of ill treatment on the sets of the show that led her to the exit. But now Warner Bros TV has responded to the former Batwoman star’s allegations and stated that Ruby was fired after ‘multiple complaints about workplace behavior’ against her. The studio also revealed that due to her behaviour the makers had decided ‘not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman’.

Warner Bros TV’s Statement

In a statement to Deadline, Warner Bros. TV hits back at former ‘Batwoman’ star Ruby Rose's allegations this morning about her hostile experience on The CW set https://t.co/IUzPtrFNDC pic.twitter.com/rnV1W5RO10 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 20, 2021

