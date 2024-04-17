The cast of Wednesday has acquired a big name on board for the popular Netflix show's second season. It has been reported that Steve Buscemi has signed up to appear in the second season, and his role has also been revealed. As per Variety, Buscemi has been cast as the new principal of Nevermore Academy. No other details about the upcoming season have yet been shared. However, Jenna Ortega will be back as Wednesday Adams in the second season of the hit Netflix show. Jenna Ortega Shares Exciting Insights Regarding Wednesday Season 2, Says, ‘Will Lean into the Horror Aspect More’ in Upcoming Part.

Steve Buscemi Joins the Cast of Wednesday Season 2

Steve Buscemi has been cast in ‘WEDNESDAY’ Season 2. (Via: https://t.co/QyaJnCcKC2) pic.twitter.com/dIAOndwHxH — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 16, 2024

