Blackpink's Lisa, Lalisa Manobal, adds star power to The White Lotus Season 3 cast. According to the reports from Variety, She will be seen in the third part of this HBO comedy series. Her role, like others, remains shrouded in secrecy. Set to film in Thailand in February, the upcoming season will introduce fresh faces at a luxurious White Lotus resort. The ensemble boasts names like Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and others. The White Lotus Season 3: Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan Join the Cast of Mike White's Upcoming Series.

BLACKPINK's Lisa In The White Lotus S3

