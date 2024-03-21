X-Men '97 brings back the excitement of the beloved animated series, continuing the legacy of X-Men: The Animated Series from the '90s. Premiering exclusively on Disney Plus, this 10-episode revival maintains the vintage look and feel, complete with the iconic theme tune. Fans can anticipate the return of original voice talents like Cal Dodd as Wolverine and Alison-Sealy Smith as Storm. Set after the original series finale, Cyclops takes the lead while Jean Grey faces unexpected developments. Witness the mutant action and suspense, and take a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Catch the double-bill premiere on Disney Plus, which is already premiering from March 20, 2024, followed by weekly episode releases. X-Men '97 revives the beloved '90s animated series on Disney Plus, featuring original voice talents and a nostalgic vibe. Join Cyclops and Jean Grey on their mutant adventures as the series premieres on Disney+. X-Men '97 Trailer: Marvel Studios' Animated Series To Premiere On Disney+ On March 20 (Watch Video).

Watch X-Men ‘97 Trailer

