The first part of You Season 4 premiered on Netflix today and the psychological thriller series has opened to fantastic response from critics. Penn Badgley’s return as Joe Goldberg has been lauded by critics. Not just that, many are even impressed with the plot twists and impressive tense moments in the first part of You Season 4. Check out some of the reviews shared by critics on brand new season of You that also stars Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Tilly Keeper and Ed Speleers. You Season 4 Streaming Date and Time: How to Watch Penn Badgley's Netflix Psychological Thriller Series Online.

Slash Film – The exciting tension of "You" has always been two-fold. On one hand, this show is absolutely bonkers and there's no way to guess the wild twists and turns coming down the line. Just when you think you've mapped it out, Sera Gamble and co are wholly willing to blow everything up and pull something new from the rubble. That very much remains true in the new season.

The Telegraph – It’s soapy, schlocky and preposterously plotted. The hammy dialogue verges on self-parody. Yet by sheer force of charisma and a salesman’s chutzpah, Badgley somehow makes it addictively watchable. This daft drama is played with such a straight face that it becomes wildly entertaining. The hunter becomes the hunted in a self-referential whodunit packed with plot twists and tense set pieces.

Collider – The last five episodes of You Season 4 are Badgley’s most impressive performance to date. Badgley delivers Joe’s thoughts, actions, and whirlwind of emotions with such a delicate nuance that you are reminded why you love watching this series in the first place. This season of You took a risk by moving its tried-and-true narrative in a new direction – and it works.

The Daily Beast – As much as Joe would like to start over, You Season 4 delights in making the saying, “You can’t outrun your past” excruciatingly literal. At the same time, this also might just be our most romantic (well, “romantic”) season of You yet.

