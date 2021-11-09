SonyLIV has unveiled the intriguing teaser of Your Honor season 2. The show is an adaptation of the Israeli web series Kvodo. The synopsis of the web series reads, "It revolves around Bishan Khosla (Jimmy Sheirgill) and his son. Bishan’s son Abeer gets caught in a hit and run case. The boy who is hit in this case by Abeer is the son of the city gangster. Bishan Khosla sacrifices relationships and subverts the law to save his son from a vengeful gangster. The series portrays how even the pinnacle of law breaks in order to save their family."

Check Out The Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)