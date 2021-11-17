If you liked season one of Your Honor, then here's a surprise for you as the makers have dropped the trailer of Your Honor 2 and its killer. The SonyLIV web show which is helmed by E Niwas sees Jimmy Sheirgill's return as a judge who adulterates the law to save his son (Pulkit Makol) from a manslaughter rap. The series will start streaming on the OTT platform from November 19.

Watch Video:

