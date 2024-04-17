Singer AP Dhillon, renowned worldwide, faced criticism following his recent performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, leaving many, including singer Rahul Vaidya, dismayed. A viral video captured the 31-year-old rapper breaking his guitar during the performance, left many upset. Rahul joined the chorus of disapproval, denouncing AP Dhillon’s actions as ‘unfortunate behaviour’. The singer dropped a comment on the rapper’s video post shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. Rahul remarked, “In our culture we are taught to worship stage and musical instruments.. and this Punjabi artist who hails from Punjab is copying this old western style of breaking guitars on stage! Sad. AP don’t forget your roots brother!” AP Dhillon's Guitar Breaking Stunt While Performing at Coachella 2024 Invites Backlash (Watch Viral Video).

Viral Video Of AP Dhillon From Coachella 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Singer Rahul Vaidya’s Comment

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)