Created in conjunction with National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, The Empire traces the origins of a dynasty. Starring Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, and others, the show released on Disney+ Hotstar today (August 27). As soon as the show premiered online, netizens started to trend #UninstallHotstar in revolt to the content shown in the web show. Many were upset with Hotstar backing a show on Babur and glorifying the Islamic invader.

Hotstar rejects grievance complaints against their series on Babur, claims they are not glorifying the Islamic invader. I have uninstalled, Have you?? #UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/YybadFAxSZ — Proud Sanatani Kashyap (@kashyapbabakkc) August 27, 2021

#uninstallhotstar Don't let hotstar to glorify Babar kind of invader👊 pic.twitter.com/gKmZSbEhuW — Rekha Humble (@HumbleRekha) August 27, 2021

Those invaders who destroyed and looted India, killed Hindus, converted them in the name of their intolerant Jihad are being glorified in 2021? Is this what we are doing? Shame on you producers, writers, actors, etc.#UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/nRLqQkRXbK — Achintya pandey (अचिन्त्य पांडेय)🇮🇳 (@achintyaapandey) August 27, 2021

What is the status of Babur❓ In front of our Lord Shri Ram.🚩 Hotstar people come to their senses 😡#uninstallhotstar ❌❌ @beingarun28 pic.twitter.com/CAtAP9ck0a — Riya Kumari (@itsmeriya123) August 27, 2021

I Request To All Nationalist . Kindly #UninstallHotstar Yes. Yes. Yes — Sadhvi Prachi (@Sadhvi_prachi) August 27, 2021

