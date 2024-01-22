Uorfi Javed documented her havan ceremony in a video on January 22, ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. Javed, known for her bold fashion choices, performed the ritual dressed in a traditional Indian outfit, offering ghee to the fire. Seems like performed the ritual to seek blessings for the Ram Mandir and for the people of India. "Congratulations to everyone celebrating!," she captioned the post. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Don Traditional Attires As They Head to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Performs Havan:

