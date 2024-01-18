Actress Uorfi Javed, renowned for her eccentric fashion choices and candid statements, is once again in the spotlight. This time, Farhan Akhtar's wife, Shibani Dandekar, finds herself at the receiving end of Uorfi's outspokenness. Uorfi has taken to her Instagram account to share a series of posts and videos addressing an issue involving Shibani. In a viral video circulating on the internet, Shibani Dandekar was seen donning an outfit that led many to assume it was inspired by Uorfi Javed. However, Uorfi believes that Shibani was not pleased with this comparison. According to Uorfi, Shibani allegedly went so far as to pay popular media pages on Instagram to clarify that her recent outfit wasn't a random dress piece but from the renowned brand Loewe. Pop sensation Beyonce also once wore the outfit in her 2023 world tour. Uorfi Javed Expresses Love for Munawar Faruqui, Says ‘Mujhe Woh Bahut Pasand Hai’ As She Praises the Bigg Boss 17 Contestant (Watch Video).

