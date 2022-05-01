Vijay Babu, the Malayalam actor-producer who is currently facing rape and sexual assault charges, has got in an another new trouble again. Vijay has been allegedly once more charged with sexual harassment allegations by an another woman. The woman has unveiled that he has harassed her during work related meetings. Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: #MeToo Survivor’s FB Post Detailing Her Trauma From Rape, Physical Violence by Actor-Producer Goes Viral.

On a social media post on #MeToo Kerala the sufferer revealed that Vijay suddenly tried to get close and kiss her by hardly knowing her for 20-30 minutes. She stated, "He was drinking alcohol and offered it to me as well. I refused and continued working." Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: #MeToo Survivor’s FB Post Detailing Her Trauma From Rape, Physical Violence by Actor-Producer Goes Viral.

Check Out The News Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)