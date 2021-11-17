Seems like the chaos over Vir Das' viral video online is in no mood to end. As after receiving backlash, now a complaint has been filed against the comedian at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with a clip in which he is allegedly using derogatory language against the nation during an event in the US.

Delhi: Complaint received against actor-comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with a viral video in which he is allegedly using derogatory language against the nation during an event in US. (Photo courtesy: Vir Das' Instagram account) pic.twitter.com/KfTeH08oX9 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

