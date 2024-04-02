The latest list of celebrity billionaires of Forbes annual list for 2024 is finally out! "Lover" singer Taylor Swift made her much-deserved entry into the list with a net worth of $1.1 billion, claiming the 14th spot on the Forbes list of the world's 14 wealthiest celebrities. Basketball star LeBron James took the 11th spot with a net worth of $1.2billon. Rihanna claimed the eighth spot on the list with a net worth of $1.4 billion. Kim Kardashian, who mints huge from her business, took the sixth spot on the list with a net worth of $1.7 billion. Rapper Jay-Z, as expected, secures his spot in the top 5 with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Popular talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who became the first black female billionaire, ranked fourth with a $2.8 billion net worth. The third position was taken by basketball great Michael Jordan, whose fortune changed completely after a deal with Nike. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg was ranked second with a net worth of $4.8 billion. The top spot was taken by Star Wars director George Lucas, whose estimated net worth stands at a whopping $5.5 billion. iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Winner: Taylor Swift Wins Artist of the Year Award, Expresses Gratitude Through a Pre-Recorded Video Message – WATCH.

Check Out the Full List Here:

From Taylor Swift to Michael Jordan, these performers, athletes and entertainment tycoons are truly rich and famous. https://t.co/pXuKfkBFuX #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/sbpVwLgoFG — Forbes (@Forbes) April 2, 2024

