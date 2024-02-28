The musical mastermind behind the iconic “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” and “Pawri Hori Hai” memes, Yashraj Mukhate, finally tied the knot on February 28. The popular music composer took to his social media account to share the happy news. Taking to his Instagram account, Yashraj dropped a picture with his lady love, Alpana. Not much is known about Alpana, as Yashraj always kept his relationship private. In the picture shared, the couple has registered their marriage. The music composer also announced his song "Mann Dhaaga" in the same post. Congratulations to the couple on their new journey together. Yashraj Mukhate’s New Track Featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Will Make You ‘APPRECIATE’ His Content Yet Again; Check Out VIRAL Video Here – WATCH.

Yashraj Mukhate Married:

