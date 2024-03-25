Recently, rapper Badshah mocked the "Blue Eyes" singer Yo Yo Honey Singh on his comeback with sarcasm. At one of his concerts, he said to Honey Singh's fans, "Lyrics Likh Ke Deta hoon. Papa Ka comeback ho jayega." The "Love Dose" singer now reacted to Badshah's comments when fans asked about it during his Holi 2024 concert. Honey told fans, expecting a response to Badshah, "Mai kya reply du, You guys (Honey Singh fans) have already caused him enough trouble. Tum log already uske g** mein baju ghasite hue ho." Watch the video below! Badshah MOCKS Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tells Fans, ‘Kuch Lyrics Likh Ke Deta Hun, Papa Ka Comeback Hojaega’ (Watch Video).

Check What Yo Yo Honey Singh Said In the Video Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)