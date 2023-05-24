A new announcement from PlayStation has got us all excited! A mysterious video was posted on their Twitter handle saying "You Are Invited" after which the screen then flashes to "PlayStation Showcase Join Us Wednesday May 24, 2023 1 PM PDT / 9PM BST". Top studios from all around the world will be taking the stage and new creations of PlayStation Studios will have their first glimpses as well in this Showcase, so don't miss out! Sony PlayStation VR2 Headset Design Unveiled, Launch Expected Soon.

Watch PlayStation's Announcement:

Top studios from around the world take center stage in today's PlayStation Showcase. Tune in live at 1pm Pacific / 9pm BST on YouTube or Twitch: https://t.co/5fI2VnsL17pic.twitter.com/L2YxjeBGdv — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

You Can Catch the Live Here

