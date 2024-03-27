Scientists in the US claim to have made strides in developing an "exercise pill" named SLU-PP-332, which taps into a natural metabolic pathway triggered by exercise. Reportedly, the drugs administered to mice improve muscle function, fitness, and endurance without increased physical activity. The novel compound, presented at the American Chemical Society's 2024 Spring meeting, targets estrogen-related receptors associated with numerous health benefits. While not a perfect substitute for exercise, SLU-PP-332 holds promise for those unable to engage in physical activity due to ageing or certain health conditions. AI To Predict COVID-19 Variants: Scientists at MIT in US Develop New Artificial Intelligence Model To Predict 'SARS-CoV-2 Variants' That May Cause Infection.

Exercise Pill

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)