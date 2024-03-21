Scientists say they have successfully eliminated HIV from infected cells, using Nobel Prize-winning Crispr gene-editing technology, BBC reported. Working like scissors, but at the molecular level, it cuts DNA so "bad" bits can be removed or inactivated. Difference Between AIDS and HIV: Navigating the Complexities of These Interconnected Health Conditions.

HIV Cure

MEDICINE: BBC reports that scientists have 'successfully eliminated HIV from infected cells' by using Crispr technology that works 'like scissors, but at the molecular level' to 'cut DNA so bad bits can be removed or inactivated' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 21, 2024

