The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, March 20, cancelled the Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 or TRE 3.0 2024. The move to cancel the Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 or TRE 3.0 comes after paper leak allegations. However, the commission has not yet announced any new date for conducting the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam in 2024. Bihar Inter Result 2024: BSEB Board 12th Result Expected Anytime Soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know How To Check.

Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Cancelled

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 (TRE 3.0) conducted on March 15 after paper leak allegations pic.twitter.com/F7mTSa41BI — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

