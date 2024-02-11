In a significant move, the Constable (General Duty) examination for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, for the first time. This announcement was made by Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, February 11. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 20 to March 7, 2024, and will see participation from around 48 lakh candidates across 128 cities in the country. The question papers for the Constable (General Duty) examination will now be prepared in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani, in addition to Hindi and English. IOCL Recruitment 2024: Indian Oil Announces Vacancies for 473 Apprentice Posts, Know How to Apply at iocl.com.

CAPF Constable Recruitment 2024

In a historic move, the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment in the CAPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages besides Hindi and English, which 48 lakh candidates will take. It is a decisive step towards realizing PM @narendramodi Ji's vision to facilitate the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 11, 2024

