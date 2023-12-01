CBSE will not give any division, distinction or total marks to the students who take the 10th or 12th exams in 2024. The board will not calculate or tell the percentage of marks either. The board says this after many students asked how the percentage will be calculated. The board also says that if a student has more than five subjects, the best five subjects will be chosen by the college or the job the CBSE student applies to. CBSE Board Exams 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces Board Examination Dates, Class 10 and 12 Exams to be Held From February 15 to April 10.

CBSE Board Exams 2024:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) says that no overall division/distinction/aggregate will be awarded. If a candidate has taken more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects lies with the admitting institution or employer: CBSE pic.twitter.com/QOcV4zBWbE — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

