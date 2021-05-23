Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday said that the meeting with other states on Class 12th board exams was fruitful. No final decision has been taken on the schedule and date yet. "I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25th," Pokhriyal said.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021: No Final Decision on Date and Schedule Yet, Detailed Suggestions Invited from State Boards

The meeting with other states on Class 12th board exams was fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25th: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (File pic) pic.twitter.com/kZUvgNe6fT — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

