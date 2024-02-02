The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refuted claims that a chapter titled ‘Dating and Relationships’, which recently went viral on social media, is from a CBSE Class 9 textbook. The chapter had sparked a buzz online, with many users mistakenly attributing it to a CBSE publication. The board clarified its position via its official account, @cbseindia29, on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. It stated that the attribution of the book to CBSE was “totally baseless and incorrect.” The controversial chapter is, in fact, from a book titled ‘A Guide to Self Awareness and Empowerment’, written by Gagan Deep Kaur and published by G.Ram Books (P) Ltd. Educational Publishers. The CBSE emphasised that it neither publishes any books nor recommends books of any private publishers. AI Tools for Education: More Than 60% Indian Educators Already Using Artificial Intelligence Tools for Teaching, Preparation and Student Engagement, Says Report.

CBSE Issues Clarification on Viral Post

