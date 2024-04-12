According to UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is working to announce the Common University Entrance Test PG result by tonight, i.e. on Friday, April 12, 2024. The CUET PG Result 2024 will be declared by the agency on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Students will need to provide their login information, including application number, password, and security PIN, in order to view their CUET PG scorecards. This year, 4,62,603 distinct candidates enrolled to take the test. CUET PG 2024: Record Participation of Over 4.62 Lakh Students, Says UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar.

CUET PG Result 2024 to be Out by Tonight

"NTA is working to announce the CUET-PG results by tonight," says Chairman of University Grants Commission. pic.twitter.com/NzYykIMPnA — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

