The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last registration date for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. As per the official notification, candidates can now apply online for CUET UG 2024 until April 5. The registration forms can be accessed at the official website, cuetug.ntaonline.in. CUET-UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till March 31.

CUET UG 2024 Registration

UGC-NTA: Last date for Online Submission of Application Form of CUET-(UG) 2024 is extended upto 9.50 pm, 5th April 2024 pic.twitter.com/zksy867mgK — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

