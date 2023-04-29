The NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, session 2 exam result in the early hours of April 29. The scorecard can be checked by all appeared candidates for JEE Mains Exam 2023 Session 2 on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in along with JEE Main website. NTA said that 43 candidates received 100 NTA score. Check their names below. JEE Mains Result 2023: NTA Declares JEE Main Session 2 Exam Results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

JEE Main Result 2023

National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the final NTA Scores for JEE (Main) 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) 43 candidates have received a 100 NTA Score. pic.twitter.com/5EIEcF9mGp — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2023

