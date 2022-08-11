The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Sub Inspector under Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The registration process has started on Wednesday, August 10. The last date for the submission of the online application form is August 30, 2022. A total of 4300 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Check Notification:

Notice of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 @ssc_official__ @ssc_chief full notification link 👇 https://t.co/RheJtReW9O https://t.co/2SeGPB0vkB pic.twitter.com/BJji8WOwme — staff selection commission of India (@ssc_official__) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)