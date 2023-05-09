Board of Secondary Education of Telangana will declare the TS SSC Results 2023 soon. As per latest reports, the result for Class 10 can be released on May 10, 2023. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will reportedly release the results on Wednesday, on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in at 12 pm. Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result 2023 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: State Records 94.03 Pass Per Cent in TN +2 HSC Exam; Kanyakumari Tops List.

TS SSC Results 2023 to be Declared Soon

TS Tenth Results | రేపు మ‌ధ్యాహ్నం 12 గంట‌ల‌కు ప‌దో త‌ర‌గ‌తి ఫ‌లితాలు విడుద‌లhttps://t.co/V56ais42MX — Namasthe Telangana (@ntdailyonline) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)